Shadow Minister of Sanitation Mary Navicha Lobby for Resources to Support Cyclone Ana Victims

Government must intensively engage chiefs-Navicha

Water and Sanitation Shadow Minister Mary Thom Navicha has asked Tonse Alliance administration to provide more resources to the Cyclone Ana victims in lower shire and other places to avoid waterborne diseases.

Navicha made the call recently in an interview with Malawi Voice saying time has come for government start civic educating people who are displaced by the cyclone as precautionary measure to avoid more health problems.

“Government must intensively engage chiefs in these areas to mobilize their subjects and civic educate them on the health dangers that cyclone Ana can bring apart from losing property and others like waterborne diseases, so that they get draw water safe sources and make sure they boil the water before using it.

“She says flood waters may contain fecal material from overflowing sewages systems and agricultural and industrial byproducts.

“Any person who has an open cut at that time, and they are exposed to flood water, that will attract septicemia in your body. Therefore, I urge government to provide these people with soaps as well,” said Navicha

Navicha, who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Constituency, also appealed to parents and guardians not to allow their children play in flood waters.

President Chakwera declared a State of Disaster some weeks ago to woo humanitarian support for the victims who some of them have lost their loved ones, their property destroyed and washed away in the process.