MCP Spokesperson Rev Munthali Backs Harry Mkandawire Remarks on Chakwera Endorsement

REV MUNTHALI: Partners in the alliance are also free to declare their interest

The spokesperson for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has come out of his shell to defend and elaborate further that whatever the Vice President MCP, Harry Mkandawire said to reporters on Sunday is a true stand of the party regarding the 2025 tripartite elections.

On Sunday Harry Mkandawire who is also Deputy Minister of Defence said that National Executive Committee of the Party had agreed at their recent indaba in Lilongwe to endorse Chakwera as their lead candidate for 2025 polls.

Confirming the statement that Mkandawire made, the party’s publicity secretary Maurice Munthali is quoted in the print media that what his Veep said represents the stand of MCP and that partners in the alliance are also free to declare their interest

Munthali said: “what the Vice President was saying is what he feels is good for MCP and MCP is very happy with that because the alliance did not come or was not established to kill the individual parties in the alliance. This is why during by-elections every party is allowed to field a candidate.

Munthali also emphasized that the other parties are very free to make their own positions because the Vice President was only making a position for MCP and it has nothing to do with other parties.

But political analyst Ernest Thindwa has cautioned the statement from MCP top brass as provocative and immature as it has a potential to halt government business.