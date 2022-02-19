Don’t Panic Over Unprinted National IDs – NRB

By Chimwemwe Gawa

Zomba, Mana: National Registration Bureau (NRB) has assured Malawians of the bureau’s commitment in ensuring that every citizen has a National Identification Card.

NRB Public Relations Officer, Normal Fulatira, said the bureau is aware of how frustrated people are with the postponement and delay in printing their renewed IDs.

“Our clients expect better and quality services delivery. It is our wish and prayer that we will deliver as the public expects.

“The delay in printing new IDs is because most of the initial cards expired in 2021 after the 2017 mass registration.

“This, therefore, caused pressure and panic, however, everything has been sorted out and soon people should have their IDs,” said Fulatira.

The publicist said among other measures, NRB has procured additional printers and that those that had broken down have been fixed and ready for use.

“With additional machines, Malawians should expect their National IDs to be printed faster and distributed in time,” he said.

Yohane Beneuka of Jali Township in Zomba commended NRB for the initiative which he said would reduce challenges that people who do not have IDs face whenever they want to access social amenities.

Malawi as country, launched National Identity Card registration program in 2017.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, NRB has plans to continue with community registration, according to Fulatila.