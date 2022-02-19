Story Club to Launch Radio Station

By Twimepoki Mangani

Tammy Mbendera ( Right);Having a lighter moment with Colleague

Lilongwe, February 19, Mana: Story Club, an art enhancing organisation based in Lilongwe, will soon launch a radio station that will be dedicated to promoting art and culture in the country.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, Story Club FM Station Manager, Tammy Mbendera, said art is vital in the society and helpful in ensuring that culture is preserved.

“Art is an important part of our society in terms of how it preserves culture, and it has great value regarding mindset change. In addition, artists have been unrepresented for the work that they contribute to society.

“Art is a profession that has not been taken seriously compared to other professions, and so we wanted to address that,” said Mbendera.

She further said the launch will take place within the coming weeks as everything is in place and set for operations.

“The launch will take place soon, possibly through the next weeks because we have obtained the licenses. Technically, we can broadcast and are hiring our personnel. We spoke to stakeholders and asked artists how they want to be represented.

“We are open to everybody, and are equal-opportunity driven because talent is not about qualification as it can’t be quantified,” she explained.

Vice-President of Poetry Association of Malawi, Daniel Dama, said the initiative will improve careers of artists, so he encouraged Story Club to remain on the same path of promoting art.

“I believe the launch of the radio station will uplift our careers as artists, and it will be a learning platform for many others.

“Apart from that, I encourage Story Club to maintain their focus and vision of promoting art,” said Dama.

Story Club has been there for more than a decade and has worked with both local and international artists such as George Kalukusha and Zaluso Arts to mention a few.