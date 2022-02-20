OPINION: Woe to You the Parents 0f 2000

My neighbor’s kid cried the whole night. I felt sorry for the family. I could tell the reason why the child was crying but who was me to go and lecture somebody’s family? Kufuna mbama or chiani?

It reminded me of my own upbringing and the wonderful skills of the parents then. We are a generation of Vaseline, Gripe water and Lifebuoy. Our mothers then were skillful parents.

The moment a child starts crying, they would tell why. You would hear, “tabwera naye mwanayo ndi muyamwitse!” and the child goes silent. As the child starts crying, you would hear, “pita naye pa bed akagone” and true the child sleeps.

There are times you want to go and play with your friends but the mother has left a child with you. I used to make a plan; prick the child so that it starts crying.

The mother would come and slap me, “iwe ukumutsiniranji mwana?” Shaaa! How did she know kuti ndamutsina? That was a generation of skillful parents!

Today, we have parents of 2000. When a child is crying they have no any clue. Some mothers even Google on the internet amvekere ‘child crying.’

Can you imagine? Now that Google is not Malawian it gives them British options like ‘take the child to NHS’ sending them into more confusion amvekere ‘iiiii abale mpaka ndipite naye ku Ntchisi mwanayu!’

Then, they are a generation of premier bet fathers. When a child is crying, all they think is because of PSG and Man City.

KKKK! Isn’t it time that as the age of parenthood is diminishing in Malawi, now that we have parents at 12 years, the government should open a Parenthood School?

Children cry because of three reasons-pains, hunger or sleep. Even the nature of cries can tell that this is pain, hunger or sleep.