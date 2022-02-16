Chitipa Man Becomes Second Millionaire in ‘Kuikunga Ndi Mpamba’ Promo

Blantyre, February 16, 2022 – A 27-year old Chitipa-based businessman, Chisomo Mwangumbe on Friday became a second winner of the K1 million weekly prize in the ongoing Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion.

Mwangumbe emerged a winner after he purchased airtime worth K200. This comes barely a week after a Machinga-based housewife was also made a millionaire in the promotion.

Expressing his gratitude, jovial Mwangumbe lauded TNM for the promotion adding it is his first time to win in a promotion.

“For the first time I have won in a competition, not just winning but a huge win I am very happy. I will use some of the money to purchase plot and the rest will alleviate some of the economic challenges in my life,” said Mwangumbe.

Over the year’s Mpamba has recorded great milestones, therefore, the promotion aimed at celebrating these achievements. Since its launch, the multifaceted promotion continues to gain momentum a clear indication that customers are excited.

“We are overwhelmed with the response from our customers, participation keeps on increasing daily. We are happy that as we are rewarding customers, we are also deepening financial inclusion and improving social economic status of the country,” said Limbani Nsapato, TNM’s Brand and Communications Manager.

During the second weekly draw, 291 customers across the country won different cash prizes ranging from K5000 to K1 million.

“We continue to change lives of our customers through the promotion, we feel proud to fulfill this promise. Today we have conducted the draw that has seen 280 customers winning K5000 each, 10 customers winning K50,000 each and one lucky customer won a whooping K1 million,” he said.

The promotion continues to underscores the value of working collaborations, as participation requires customers to add minimum of 10 members in their group.

“To enter into the promotion, customers need to create a group of minimum 10 members. To qualify as a group member, customers are required to make a recharge with a minimum of K200 on Mpamba. To add icing to the cake, all group members are being given a 100 bonus on every airtime purchase made on Mpamba,” added Nsapato.

As the promotion is getting closer to an end, Nsapato has called on customers to transact more on Mpamba to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of K100 million.