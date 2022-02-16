Press Cane aids Chikwawa flood victims with food items

Ndolo (left) presents the items

Ethanol distiller, Press Cane Limited Monday donated food items worth K4 million to flood victims in Chikwawa district.

The company, a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, distributed maize flour and soya pieces to people in four camps namely Medram CBO, Thabwa, Mkudzi and Sadulo.

Speaking at Mitole Camp in Sadulo Village in Traditional authority Katunga, Press Cane Limited Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer Francis Ndolo said the company was equally affected with the floods since most of their staff members live around the areas affected by the floods.

“We understand that apart from lack of food, there are also other problems like lack of potable water, we will look into this one as well so that people should have access to clean and safe water,” said Ndolo.

Group Village Sadulo thanked Press Cane Limited for the donation saying it will go a long way in easing the pain that the people in the five camps that are in Traditional Authority Katunga are going through.

“What you have done Press Cane is very commendable, you have shown that you are a true neighbour because you have not only helped us here at Sadulo but in other camps as well,” said Sadulo.

He cautioned the people against selling the relief items saying if anyone is found doing so, would face his wrath.

One of the victims, Catherine Madela,54, also thanked Press cane for coming to their rescue saying she lost all her food to the floods.

“I lost everything to the floods and it is a big relief that at least we will have some food to eat for the next few days. I want to thank Press cane for this gesture,” said Madela.