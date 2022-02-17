Batatawala Takes Chakwera’s Top Aide to Court for Failing to Pay Back K378 Million Loan

Asian Businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala is claiming that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Chief Advisor on Rural Transformation and Development, Adamson Mkandawire, solicited K378 million loan from him using Chakwera’s name and other top government officials.

Batatawala alleges in an interview with Zodiak Online that he is a victim of a probable dubious claim in which Mkandawire told him that he was to pay for a cargo consignment from Kenya of which the president was aware of.

Lawyer for Batatawala, Richard Kuleza Phokoso, confirmed the matter is before the High Court Commercial Division in Blantyre where his client is attempting to recoup the money with interest.

Mkandawire who says cannot comment on a matter which is before the court wonders why the businessman is coming out now when the money was loaned to him some two years ago.

This comes barely a day after State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga, warned state house employees against using Chakwera’s name in reprehensible conduct which could put the state residences and the image of the state president in disrepute.