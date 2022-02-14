spot_img
-4.4 C
New York
Monday, February 14, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Robbers Broke Into Zomba Police Station…Went Away with Loaded Rifle, Mobile Phones

By Malawi Voice

Unknown criminals on Monday morning broke into Zomba Police Station where they went away with a rifle and two mobile phones for duty officers.

Inside sources have confided with Zodiak Online that the rifle was stolen from the OB counter while the two mobile phones belonging to two police officers were stolen from an electric socket where they were being charged.

However, the source has told Zodiak Online that the officers who were on duty the time the incident happened have been locked up in police cell at the police station as police are hunting for the criminals.

Zomba police station public relations officer Sub Inspector Patricia Supliano and National police spokesperson James Kadadzera could neither deny nor confirm about the incident but referred us to Eastern Region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka.

Previous articleLodge Manager in Cooler For Attempted Rape in Mzimba
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc