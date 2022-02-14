Robbers Broke Into Zomba Police Station…Went Away with Loaded Rifle, Mobile Phones

Unknown criminals on Monday morning broke into Zomba Police Station where they went away with a rifle and two mobile phones for duty officers.

Inside sources have confided with Zodiak Online that the rifle was stolen from the OB counter while the two mobile phones belonging to two police officers were stolen from an electric socket where they were being charged.

However, the source has told Zodiak Online that the officers who were on duty the time the incident happened have been locked up in police cell at the police station as police are hunting for the criminals.

Zomba police station public relations officer Sub Inspector Patricia Supliano and National police spokesperson James Kadadzera could neither deny nor confirm about the incident but referred us to Eastern Region police spokesperson Joseph Sauka.