Standard Bank donates K53.4 million to DAPP

Madinga cuts the ribbon

Blantyre, February 11, 2022 – Standard Bank Plc has donated K53.4 million to the Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) to reaffirm its commitment towards the country’s economic growth and development.

The donation aims to help DAPP enhance the delivery of vocation skills for the youth, including young women with the goal of economically empowering them to become self-reliant.

“To effectively drive Malawi’s growth, we are committed to help empower young people with relevant vocational skills they require to become self-reliant. The #Malawi2063 blueprint for development recognizes Human Development as an important pillar in our efforts to produce a globally competitive and highly motivated human resource base.

“The area of vocational and tertiary education is one in which we have been contributing to directly by partnering universities, technical and vocational colleges and sponsoring outstanding students,” said Chief Executive Philip Madinga at Mikolongwe Vocational School in Chiradzulu.

The 53.4 million package comprises K31.7 million for ICT equipment and K21.7 million for the training of 30 vulnerable young women in tailoring and fashion design.

Standard Bank and DAPP officials pose for a group photo after the donation

“The contribution to DAPP goes a long way to improve the quality and depth of learning at the institution. In this digital age, the ICT equipment will help align DAPP students to the knowledge economy as well as speed up their learning,” said Madinga.

With the surge in the usage of ICT worldwide, delivery of education and trainings in many institutions have greatly changed hence the need for swiftness in adaptation.

“ICT is integral in the learning environment of the skills to the world of work, and with increasing outreach of technology ICT integration to technical and vocational skills development is within reach. This will unleash possibilities in efficient deployment of ICT to modernize skills’ development in the long-run and help DAPP to remain valid and effective,” he said.

The Chief Executive said that the skill development program for women reiterates government’s job creation agenda.

“Through the sponsorship of DAPP’s skill development initiative, Standard Bank is putting great efforts to create livelihood opportunities for poor women. We give importance on skill development programs for women to create sustainable livelihoods and build up confidence among women groups,” added Madinga.

The banks says women for the trainings will be specifically selected for the program. In addition, the students will be automatically enrolled into the bank’s incubator programme upon completion of their vocational training.

The support from Standard Bank has been hailed as an enabler of modern delivery of education and economic transformation.

“At DAPP we appreciate the Standard Bank gives to us. Today’s support will go a long way to unleash the knowledge and skills of students as they will have opportunity to do research on the internet. Teachers too will further their teaching capabilities as they have effective tools to advance their skills,” said DAPP’s Country Director, Moses Chibwana.

Chibwana added that through the donation towards vocational trainings, women will be financially helped thereby strengthening relationship between DAPP and surrounding communities.

One of the women earmarked for the training, Hannah Nyimbiri believes that the training is a dawn of economic freedom in her life.

“I am very happy for the opportunity to undergo tailoring training, this simply means that my children will not encounter the same economic hardship I have gone through to reach this far. This is a beginning of economic transformation for my family and I am thankful to standard Bank,” said Nyimbiri.

Last year, Standard Bank made a K12.5 million donation to DAPP towards the refurbishment of Blantyre and Dowa colleges to help create conducive environment for the delivery of classes and practical work.