Lodge Manager in Cooler For Attempted Rape in Mzimba

By Malawi Voice

The Police in Mzimba have arrested C and J Lodge Manager, Chipiliro Malunga, 38 for attempting to rape a 20 year old girl who happens to be his sister’s daughter.

Mzimba Police Officer-In-Charge Stain Chaima says Malunga managed to coax the girl to meet at the lodge he manages.

Chaima adds while at the lodge, the girl felt uncomfortable in the room as the uncle promised to give her K5 million if she slept with him.

“The girl tipped his father of what his uncle had planned to execute and police were informed. Police went there in time and arrested Malunga in the room before he could do what he wanted,” adds Chaima.

Meanwhile, Chairperson for Mzimba South Civil Society Organisation Teckson Amadu has described the development as unfortunate; saying the suspect is a parent and is supposed to protect the girl and not to exploit her sexually.

