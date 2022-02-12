Chitipa Man Wins MK 1 Million in ‘Kuikunga Ndi Mpamba’ Promo

A Chitipa based man, Chisomo Mwangumbe, has won MK 1 Million in Kuikunga Ndi Mpamba Promotion weekly draw.

Mwangumbe, who is 27 years old, won the cash prize after purchasing TNM airtime worth K200 last week.

Speaking with TNM Brands and Communications Manager, Limbani Nsapato, Mwangumbe said he will use the money to boost his business and acquire some land.

In his remarks, Nsapato said the promotion seeks to reward TNM customers through life-changing prizes.

“We are talking of giving K1 million weekly to lucky winners. At TNM we pride ourselves in changing lives.

You just heard from Chisomo how that K1 million he has won will enable him to do more, he is already thinking of purchasing a plot,” said Nsapato.

In Kuikunga Ndi Mpamba Promotion, TNM is splashing out several prizes with K100 million as a grand prize to the lucky winner.