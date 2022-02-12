Chakwera Sends ACB Director Martha Chizuma On Forced Leave  

President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has sent Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma on forced leave following her leaved phone conversation, Times Group Newspaper has reported.

In the leaked audio, Chizuma was heard branding President Chakwera, Senior Cabinet Ministers in Tonse Alliance administration and the entire judiciary as a ‘bunch’ of corrupt individuals.

After the audio was leaked, President Chakwera said: “There are several legal minds who have told me that the audio recording contains information justifying Chizuma’s removal as Director of the Anti- Corruption Bureau on the grounds of misconduct in terms of Section 6B (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, 2019.”

President Reverend Chakwera further said: “As such I have given her a stern warning about what the law demands and what I expect from her as the person I appointed to that office.”

Few Days later after receiving the warning from President Chakwera, the ACB director Chizuma told a local press that she had gone on leave.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for the Church and Society of the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), Reverend Master Jumbe has also described the leave as questionable.