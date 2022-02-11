spot_img
God told Me to Retire from Retirement- Undule Mwakasungula

By Malawi Voice

Retired Human and Gays Rights Activist Undule Mwakasungula claims that God has asked him to retire from retirement.

Mwakasungula made the claim in an interview with Zodiak Online.

Mwakasungula: Retires From Retirement

“God has made a revelation that his mission is not complete,” said Mwakasungula, who is financially broke.

He added that he will use his strong voice and influence to foster peace; tolerance and stakeholder’s engagement through dialogue.

In 2021, Mwakasungula organized violence anti-government demonstrations in which twenty people were shot dead by the police.

Malawi Voice

