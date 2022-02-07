Oops!MCP To Repossess Bingu’s Grave Site

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) plans to snatch Ndata Farm from the Mutharika family on grounds that it sits of a land belonging to the now defunct MDC.

Ndata Farm is the home of Mpumulo was Bata, a gravesite for former president Bingu wa Mutharika and his wife Ethel.

It is also a home to Villa Casablanca, a mansion Bingu had constructed as in readiness for his retirement.

MCP Facebook zealots claim there is no paper to prove Bingu purchased the Ndata Farm, whose potion was donated to Government towards the construction of Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST).

MCP has a long history of ruthlessly snatching property from Malawians