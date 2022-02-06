What education does Chakwera have? Was he taught that 1+1 = 2?

BY JACK BANDA

There is an underlining logic in that expression that is missing in Chakwera’s SONA. It is very difficult to tell whether the man knows what he is reading about or not.

I cringe every time I listen to him espouse his philistine daydreams like he did.

I am now worried that the SONA will be followed by live debates in parliament and the public and then, he will go back to Parliament to answer questions in a controlled setting designed to protect mediocrity and stupidity. By the end of the day, the scenario will be such that time and money will be wasted and all of us as a nation will continue to wallow in mediocrity and stupidity.

Premised on the Hi5 judgement, what Chakwera presented as SONA has always been my fear since I read the judgement. Through that judgement, our constitutionalism and national consciousness DNA were rewritten to legalise and effectuate corruption and mediocrity.

Chakwera is a classic lackey created by the hi5 judgement and his SONA, in theory, tells it all.

He invited the hi5 judges over to come to the house where he offered them a word of praise based on how they answered his and Chilima’s prayer in 2019. He then asked his hand clappers in the house to clap hands for them.

And then, by giving the hi5 judgement as his analogy and foundation, he presented his daydreams and lies about the State of the Nation. He said, he is motivated and has learnt from the Hi5 judges on how he is going to induce radical system change. To him, for the past 20 years, the governments that we have had were unconstitutional until the hi5 judges changed the election system.

It is not surprising that he was all over the place with the facts and logic. Listening to him was like watching paint dry.

Anyway, as you can tell, I did not want to do a comprehensive analysis of the speech because, with what we know about the Chakwera thus far, there is no point. He is not listening to the voices of the people. He lives in his own bubble and believes that the Chakwera Delivery Labs are doing wonders. He has isolated himself from his own government apparatus.

As for Chilima, he is one sad story for a young man most people thought was going to make a good leader. By way of firefighting and to make Chilima and Chilima’s hand clappers happy after the telling speech at the Cabinet Swearing in Ceremony, Chakwera decided to bring back the “Chilima and I” mantra and brought the Chilima Civil Service Refrom proposal as an appendage to his daydreams. Funny but sad!!