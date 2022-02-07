ACB Director Martha Chizuma Snubs Parliament

Chizuma Snubs Parliament

The Director General for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma has today failed to appear before the Legal Affairs Committee of parliament.

Chairperson for the Committee, Peter Dimba, confirmed the development a short while ago. He said the committee will set another date for the meeting.

Chizuma, who is reportedly on leave, was summoned by the committee last week after meeting with the Director of Public Prosecution Stevie Kayuni to hear from him why the DPP denied the ACB consent to prosecute Ashork Nair in corruption related cases.

Today, the committee was expected to hear the side of the ACB on the matter through its Director General Chizuma.