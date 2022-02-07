AU Assembly Vital For Malawi’s Development – Chakwera

By Chikondi Basikolo

Lilongwe, February 7, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, as important saying the Assembly discussed some issues that Malawi stands to benefit from such interactions.

He made the remarks on Monday upon his arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The President said he had meetings with some donors who would help in the completion of the Cancer Centre in Malawi stressing that it is going to be a great thing as cancer patients would be treated in the country once the project is done.

“It was good to meet with other Heads of State and Government across the continent and the impression that I have is that most of the countries across the continent are facing similar issues and we are trying to collaborate so that we find answers together,” Chakwera said.

Assembly which was held under the theme “Building Resilience and Nutrition of the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development,” also discussed about climate change and how countries can help one another in building better green energy and economies across the continent.

“Our theme this year is similar to what we have been emphasising with regards to nutrition, food security. As Africa, we need to be able to resolve our issues together and deal with such problematic issues in our countries,” he said.

Chakwera said the meeting was important to attend because Malawi would borrow a leaf from what other countries are doing.

The President was welcomed by Vice President Saulos Chilima, Cabinet Ministers and traditional leaders among others.