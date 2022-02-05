MERA Drills Electrical Installers

By Monalisa Nyirenda and Cecilia Nyirenda

Fitina Khonje: Most electrical installers do not have permits for the job

Mzimba, February 5, Mana: Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) on Friday oriented electrical installers from Mzimba and Nkhata Bay districts on electrical installation standards and the process of acquiring permits for them to be certified installers.

Speaking during the orientation, Consumer Affairs and Public Relations Manager for Mera, Fitina Khonje said the authority observed that most electrical installers are not certified as they do not have permits.

“According to Mera’s by-laws, a person shall not practice as an electrical installer unless he has a valid permit issued by Mera as such we urge everyone who is in the business of installing electricity to have a permit.

The permit symbolizes that one is a professional in the field and that he or she can provide quality services with required standards to consumers,” said Khonje.

One of the electrical installer from Nkhata Bay, Martin Chawinga said one the challenges are that ESCOM connects electricity to houses without verifying if the houses electrical systems were installed by certified installers or not.

“Mera should find ways of enforcing the regulations on the ground and come up with deterrent penalties for those failing to comply,” said Chawinga.

On his part, one of the participants from Mzimba, Paul Chinoko described the training as fruitful and an eye opener.

“Through this orientation we have been challenged to provide quality services to our customers so as to avoid putting people’s lives and property at risk,” said Chinoko.

He also added that he now knows the importance of having a permit and as such he will try his best to apply for one.

“We are that all electrical installers should have valid permits as proof of certification and that the penalty for anyone practicing without a permit is K500, 000.00 and a six-month jail sentence.