Bushiri Asks Malawians to Assists Disaster Victims As He Supports 4000 Households with Relief Items

Good Samaritan Prophet Bushiri doing what he knows best

Barely a day after reaching out to over 2,000 households with relief items in Mulanje District, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri took the charity to Thyolo District on Friday where he donated 2,000 bags of maize flour and cash to 2000 households whose houses were damaged due to the tropical cyclone ANA that hit Southern Region.

Speaking at the event held at Chiriza Primary School in the district, Bushiri said “Jesus said people will know us by our works and not by what we preach on pulpit or by what miracles we can perform”.

Prophet Bushiri and Spouse Mary making a donation

He has since requested more Malawians to heed President Lazarus Chakwera’s call for more people to assist with relief and rehabilitation items to families affected by the disasters that swept across the country last week.

Hundreds of beneficiaries

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has since made a passionate appeal to Malawians to come in and assist families that were heavily affected by the tropical cyclone that hit most districts in the country especially Southern Region.

Prophet Bushiri carrying bags for two elderly women

Meanwhile Thyolo District Commissioner Douglas Moffat and his Mulanje counterpart Stallichi Mwabiwa have thanked Bushiri for the gesture and asked fellow Malawians to emulate his example.