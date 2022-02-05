Malawi’s Graft-Fighting Body Hails Youths for Fighting Corruption

By Mwaiwathu Gama

ACB PRO Egrita Ndala (Standing)

Zomba, Mana: Principal Public Relations Officer for theAnti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) Egrita Ndala says the graft-busting body is impressed by the interest shown by youths under National Youth Anti-Corruption Network (NYACN) in fighting corruption in the country.

National youth Anticorruption Network is a grouping of youths formed under ACB to raise awareness on the dangers of corruption to national development.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency on Friday Ndala said since the establishment of the network last year, ACB has received a number of corruption tips as reported by the youth.

“The network which is operating within the National Youth Policy has really assisted us to create awareness on corruption. The beauty of it all is that, apart from targeting their peers in the age bracket of 10-35 years, NYACN is also reaching out to Traditional leaders and members of their communities with various corruption messages and how evil corruption is to economic development,” said Ndala.

The publicist said ACB would continue strengthening the network by providing technical support.

General Secretary for NYACN, Titus Linzie said the battle against corruption needs concerted efforts from all section of the society with youth taking the lead.

Linzie said corruption threatens sustainable economic development, ethical values, justice, destabilizes our society and endangers the rule of law.

He added, “Corruption undermines the institutions and values of our democracy and this is why, as youth network, we have no choice than have this grouping that is against corruption.”

National Youth Anti-Corruption Network has structures in all districts and its goal is making Malawi a corrupt free nation.