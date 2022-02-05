Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Calls for Unity of Purpose to Develop Africa

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has asked African countries to work together in pursuing a common agenda of peace and development.

Chakwera was making his maiden speech at the African Union Assembly since his election in 2020.

He said African countries have already shown their solidarity to fight challenges such as COVID-19.

The Malawi leader said there’s more to be done to accelerate development in African countries.

Dr. Chakwera also mentioned the importance of conserving the environment, having seen the disaster that have fallen in Malawi induced by Cyclone Ana which has disrupted livelihoods of most people in Malawi and Mozambique.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres called on rich nations and organisations to work with African countries to manufacture its own COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, President of DR Congo Felix Tshisekedi has handed over the chairmanship of the continental block to President Macky Sall of Senegal.-MBC