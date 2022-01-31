spot_img
Monday, January 31, 2022
 FREE AT LAST: Human Rights Activist Bon Kalindo Granted Bail

By Malawi Voice

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate has granted bail to comedian-cum politician Bon Kalindo after spending four days in prison cells.

The fearless human rights activist Kalindo was arrested last week on illegal electricity connection charges.

In her bail ruling, Magistrate Florence Msekandiana shot down arguments by the state on several reasons among them that the state failed to show how the accused person would interfere with investigations when released on bail.

Kalindo, who was on remand at Maula Prison since last Thursday, has been ordered to provide a Mk100, 000 cash bond and provide two sureties among the bail conditions.

