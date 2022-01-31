Unicaf, Lilongwe Water Board Plant 1500 Trees

By Esnath Kalawe

Unicaf students planting trees

Lilongwe, Mana: As one way of enhancing natural environment in the country, Unicaf University in collaboration with Lilongwe Water Board (LWC) joined efforts in planting 1500 trees at Katete farm in Lilongwe.

Unicaf University Students and staff are regularly engaged in green activities that support, protect and enhance the natural environment.

In January only, Unicaf University students, academics and staff joined forces with LWB staff members in planting 1500 trees in Katete farm in Lilongwe.

The goal of the initiative was to preserve the ecosystem in the area served by the Lilongwe Water Board, which supplies water to households in and around Lilongwe.

Vice Chancellor of Unicaf University in Malawi Dr Robert Ridley commended the LWC for partnering with University’s students to the ‘Go green’ initiative which was launched by the Malawi Government.

“As Unicaf University we are very committed to support the partnership. Our vision is to support economic development through environmentally sustainable practices such as this one. This responds to the country’s high rate of deforestation, leading to soil erosion and contributing to global warming,” explained Ridley.

LWB Engineer Gustaff Chikasema expressed gratitude for the Unicaf University’s collaboration in the tree planting initiative saying it will help to reduce the environmental degradation at the water Board’s area.

“We hope that the partnership will go a long way, and will continue helping to take care of the new trees planted,” Chikasema explained.

In 2021, Unicaf University at the Federal Level, and through its Vice Chancellors, signed a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Accord.

The University’s efforts have already been recognized by being shortlisted as a finalist in the UN-sponsored Green Gown International Award as ‘Sustainability Institution of the year 2021.