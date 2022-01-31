Female Police Officers Donate to Needy

By Martin Chiwanda

Machinga, January 31, Mana: Machinga district police women welfare on Sunday donated assorted items worth K400, 000 to the needy in the district as one way of supporting them.

In an interview spouse to the Officer In-Charge for Machinga Police Station, Agnes Maganga, said they thought of assisting the needy surrounding their policing area after noting that they were experiencing difficulties to earn their living.

“We have come to realize that people surrounding our policing area have numerous challenges such as lack of basic needs.

“Therefore, we thought it wise as police women welfare to assist them so that they can have something to rely on while they are taking part in developmental activities which can contribute to the development of their respective areas as well as the district,” said Maganga.

In her remarks Machinga District Commissioner Rosemary Nawasha applauded the gesture taken by the Machinga police women welfare by helping the vulnerable people in the district as she described it as timely and welcome.

Nawasha said time had come for the people who are better off to share with those in need.

“I must commend the police women for the support rendered to the needy people in the district. It is everyone’s responsibility to help whoever is in need,” said Nawasha.

In his speech Senior Chief Kapoloma whose subjects benefited from the support said the gesture shown by the women police is an indication of a reformed police.

Senior Chief Kapoloma said in the past, police was only known for arresting people but know things have changed for the better as shown by the women.

“I am very thankful to the police women for assisting my subjects. The support has come at a right time when it is needed most. The police has really changed from force to service, this gesture has never been seen before in my area,” said Senior Chief Kapoloma.

10 households received assorted items including packets of sugar, blankets, 20 – liter pails, and 50 kilograms of maize, all worth K400, 000.