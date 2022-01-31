MUNTHALI BELL KONDWANI

Finally my cabinet remarks:

1. All Ministers from other parties to dump their parties and join MCP in the run up to 2025. They are strategic appointments focusing on Mzimba, Dowa, Mangochi, Lilongwe, Lower Shire and Blantyre with a combined votes of 1.8 million.

2. Those demoted likely to be pursued by ACB.

3. Those dumped have no political clout, they cant change anything.

4. Within MCP the winner is Mchinji Lilongwe West group. With Sam Kawale, Gumba, Agness Nkusankhoma , Gwengwe, Lowe and Nancy Tembo seen as more loyal than ambitious Lilongwe East and Kasungu teams. These and Jean Sendeza, Abida Mia and most of the females are the new powerful Ministers. Forget Chimwendo Banda or Eisenhower Mkaka. Politically they no longer matter.

5. Mzimba from 1 to three Ministers. Jacob Hara, Bamudala Chikoma and NyaLonje. Add Speaker, Chakwera is defining where he will get his votes in 2025.

6. The remarks by the President today and the absence of Vice President a key partner is revealing on the status of the Alliance. The Vice President no longer matters, they either believe he is politically expendeble or they have something on him he cant open his mouth.

7. There is no longer cozy relationship with JB and Peoples Party.

8. Mark Katsonga will be expected to bring votes from Mwanza Neno.No matter how one may sugar coat the recent Cabinet changes indicate the new political direction.

The biggest challenge with the presidency he is fed with wrong information by a parallel intelligence that Includes people that misled Bingu wa Mutharika.There was no reshuffle, only political realignment.

My fellow Malawians, a journey to 2025 has just politically started.