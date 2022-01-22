MR. PRESIDENT, WALK THE TALK ON YOUR PROMISE TO REPEAL DRACONIAN LAWS – CDEDI

NAMIWA: Chakwera should walk the Talk

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) is challenging President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration to walk the talk on repealing all the draconian laws that plural politics inherited from the 31-year-old dictatorial Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

CDEDI has learnt with shock an ill-fated warrant of arrest for activist Bon Kalindo the Malawi Police Service (MPS) earlier confirmed to have secured on allegations that Kalindo insulted President Chakwera during recent peaceful demonstrations in Blantyre.

To that effect, CDEDI notes with appreciation the quick action by Minister of Homeland Security Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda to have the warrant of arrest withdrawn by MPS.

CDEDI is reminding Malawians in general, and Dr. Chakwera, in particular, of his own Facebook page post on January 11, 2019 targeting the immediate-past President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, ironically over the arrest of the same Kalindo.

This is what Dr. Chakwera said: “Whether or not what the legislator [Kalindo] said about Mutharika was an insult, is not an issue. The issue is that this idea of arresting any Malawian, not to say anything of one who is a parliamentarian, for merely expressing how they feel about the illogical conduct of Mutharika’s failed government, is primitive, unacceptable, and stupid. In fact, whatever unjust law is cited to empower such a ludicrous idea is equally primitive, unacceptable, and stupid, and thus be repealed by my government”.

It is against this background that CDEDI is challenging Dr. Chakwera to ensure that the Protected Emblem, Flags, and Names Act is repealed in the forthcoming Budget Meeting of Parliament, or else he should retract his Facebook post, unless he wants Malawians to confirm this as among the lies he told them to win their vote.

Meanwhile, CDEDI is challenging Opposition Members of Parliament and all the relevant governance stakeholders to take the lead in scrapping off draconian and archaic laws that are not in tandem with the political dispensation.

Mr. President, please walk your talk, Malawians have had enough of these draconian laws, they need to enjoy their hard-won democracy.

SYLVESTER NAMIWA

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR