Malawi Activist Kalindo Faces Arrest for Calling President Chakwera ‘Kape’

Re-arrested Kalindo

Police have confirmed having a warrant of arrest for outspoken political and rights activist, Bon Kalindo for allegedly insulting President Lazarus Chakwera.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says Kalindo insulted the president at the Blantyre District Commissioner’s office on Friday when addressing demonstrators.

Kadadzera has not specified the actual words Kalindo used but stresses it is contrary to Section 4 of Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Cap. 18.03 of the Laws of Malawi.

On Friday, Kalindo led thousands of Malawians in anti-government protests demanding answers on the high cost of living, unfulfilled campaign promises and increasing cases of corruption among others.