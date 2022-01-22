spot_img
-2.5 C
New York
Saturday, January 22, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Malawi Activist Kalindo Faces Arrest for Calling President Chakwera ‘Kape’

By Malawi Voice
Re-arrested Kalindo

Police have confirmed having a warrant of arrest for outspoken political and rights activist, Bon Kalindo for allegedly insulting President Lazarus Chakwera.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says Kalindo insulted the president at the Blantyre District Commissioner’s office on Friday when addressing demonstrators.

Kadadzera has not specified the actual words Kalindo used but stresses it is contrary to Section 4 of Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Cap. 18.03 of the Laws of Malawi.

On Friday, Kalindo led thousands of Malawians in anti-government protests demanding answers on the high cost of living, unfulfilled campaign promises and increasing cases of corruption among others.

Previous articleDonors Force ‘kwatele’ Police to Withdraw Bon Kalindo’s Warrant Of Arrest
Next articleMR. PRESIDENT, WALK THE TALK ON YOUR PROMISE TO REPEAL DRACONIAN LAWS – CDEDI
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc