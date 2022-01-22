Donors Force ‘kwatele’ Police to Withdraw Bon Kalindo’s Warrant Of Arrest

Following pressure from donor community President Lazarus Chakwera through the Minister of Homeland Richard Chimwendo Banda has ordered police to withdraw Bon Kalindo’s warrant of arrest.

Chimwendo Banda, who is President Chakwera’s trusted errand boy, confirmed the development in an interview with local media a while ago.

He said the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Kainja has since agreed to withdraw the warrant.

In a statement a short while ago, Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police obtained a warrant of arrest for rights activist Kalindo for allegedly insulting President Lazarus Chakwera.