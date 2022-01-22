spot_img
FATSANI MOVIE OUT

By Malawi Voice

Fatsani movie is finally out. The development comes nearly one month after its initial release date on December 25 last year.

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Lilongwe, content creator for the Film, HD Plus, disclosed this is the first Malawian feature movie to show on an international platform – Showmax.

According to the producer of the Film Hastings Golosi, arrangements for its show on
Showmax delayed its initial release date.

“Now Malawians can watch the film that is now streaming on showmax,” added Golosi.

The movie was premiered in Lilongwe, screened in Blantyre and showcased in various international film festivals last year.-MBC

