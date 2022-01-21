BULUMA ‘IMPLICATES’ CHAKWERA IN FUEL SAGA: ACB keeps call recordings for fired aides, ministers

CHAKWERA: Implicated

Deputy CEO for NOCMA, Helen Buluma has disclosed that President Chakwera name is ‘implicated’ in the fuel saga because former Minister of Energy Newton Kambala and his energy advisor stated that they were sent by him to ‘assist’ the bidders.

Buluma has also stated in the Chief Resident Magistrate court that more evidence in form of audio recordings has been submitted to the Anti Corruption Bureau.

The recordings are;

A meeting she had with Chris Chaima Banda at Kang’ombe house, 6th floor, and it is nearly 50 minutes long. A meeting she had at the ministry of finance with the minister of finance, Chaima Banda and Kambala. She says it is 50 minutes long. A last meeting Buluma had with with minister Kambala, but it is shorter.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow morning.