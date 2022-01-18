Apology on misrepresentation of facts in the publication of 21st December, 2021

On 21st December 2021, we punished a story regarding the Marka-Bangula Railway rehabilitation project.

The story was titled “Chinese Contractor threatens government on a K48billion Marka-Bangula railway project.”

In the story we made reference to the letter which China Railway 20 Bureau Corporation, through Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, wrote the Ministry of Transport and Public Works raising a number of concerns in relation to the procurement process.

Our attention has been drawn to the fact that we made some misrepresentation of facts in the story as well as some pictures which were irrevant to the story.

We regret this oversight on our part and unconditionally apologise to Mr Mumba and all stakeholders the misrepresentation may have affected.

