PAC doubts Chakwera’s will in fight against corruption

Chakwera poses for a group photo with Pac members after the meeting

Public Affairs Committee has cast doubt on President Lazarus Chakwera’s political will in the fight against corruption.

Mosignor Patrick Thawale, chairperson of Pac made the remarks during a meeting with Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Tuesday.

The meeting follows an earlier observation by Pac that Chakwera has failed to implement his pledges.

According to Thawale , contradictions have emerged in the manner the president has treated Ministers of Energy, Newton Kambala, and Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa, on allegation of corruption as compared to the way he fired Minister of Labour, Ken Kandodo saying this is raising doubts on Chakweras comment to end corruption.

In addition, Thawale has faulted Chakwera for promoting nepotism citing the deployment of his daughter at Malawis Embassy in the UK, coupled with perceptions that his son in-law doubles functions as Personal Assistant as well as Director of Communications compounds the situation.

Pac has also hit at Chakwera for failing to address economic challenges Malawians are facing problems rocking the AIP program and his failure to reshuffle his cabinet.

“Your Excellency, the current term of office is five years. Swift decision making process is required. Indecisiveness on reshuffling the Cabinet, the revelations that your daughter assumed duties at the Embassy in UK, 7 failure to make public Public Sector Systems Review Report submitted to you by the Vice President, and failure to fire Ministers allegedly involved in corruption as you acted on Hon. Ken Kandodo has led Malawians to brand your leadership as tainted with lies and corruption.” he said. With this, Thawale has asked Chakwera to reshuffle the Cabinet and appoint competent Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

The quasi religious body has also called on Chakwera to consider changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs arguing there seems to be reputational challenges. (MIJ