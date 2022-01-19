BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

BIRDS OF SAME FEATHER: Chakwera confers with Msukwa

As PAC Observes, Kezzie Msukwa exposes President Chakwera.

Ken Kandodo was fired on the fall of the hat. He didn’t sniff a single Tambala of Covid Money.

Newton Kambala was summarily fired when he was arrested. Here is Msukwa riding on the crest of gravy train with Sattar Ornaments. Arrested.

Yet the President is playing 3 wise monkeys who can’t See, Hear or Utter a Word.

Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Ministry is a stinking silly joke. Maduka Awiri. Fwiriri. Bakayawo from Nampula via Flanders.

Izi zotumiza mulu wa Asirikali kudzanjata Mneneri wa Mulungu over Facebook post which was already retracted and taken down is tasteless. Political Persecution. Repression. Infringement of Freedom of Thought & Expression.

Andipepese ndi Chometera.State House looks like a family business of Malembo running on Taxpayers Money. Vilekeke.

ACB Under-Funding is telling us something. Death by Constriction. Kupotola Nkhwiko. Blocking the Windpipe.

