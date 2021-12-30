Over 200,000 Malawians Receive ‘Nearly’ of Covid-19 Vaccine

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says the country has used up by 29th December, all Astrazeneca doses which were to expire by 31st December.

Although not elaborating on the quantities of the doses used, the minister just said that all doses which were to expire have been used.

This comes on the background of an earlier revelation by the ministry last week, as reported by a local paper that 200 000 doses would expire by 31st December, 2021.

However, the 200 000 figure was disputed by some ministry officials who said the figures that were to expire by 31st December was less than 50 000 doses.

Briefing the media today, the minister Chiponda said her ministry will use all necessary measures to ensure that no dose should be put to waste.

Currently, she told the journalists at a briefing that all the districts are adequately stocked with J&J and Prfizer vaccines on top of AstraZeneca doses. She also says that, the country has 700 000 J&J doses, 400,000 doses of Prfizer.

She also disclosed that the Ministry is expected to start on 1st January, administration of Prfizer to children between the age ranges of 12 to 17.-Zodiak Online