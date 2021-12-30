spot_img
Angry Youth Storm Neef Offices

By Malawi Voice

Some irate individuals have stormed the National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) offices at Area 6 in Lilongwe, expressing displeasure with the delay in giving them their loans.

There are over 30 of them and they claim to have waited for about six months despite paying K25,000 each as a processing fee. They allege that they were promised to get the loans within 21 days.

Officers present at the scene have ordered closure of the entrance and the gate has now been closed, barring journalists from accessing the premises.

Both Neef Chief Executive Officer, Humphreys Mdyetseni and spokesperson, Whyton Kapasule could not be reached immediately for comment.

  1. If youth from their own backyard are crying foul for unfulfilled promises, how can others from areas with no names be treated? This country has literally lost direction, respect and trust due to misconstrued leadership traits.
    A couple of days ago APM called for prayers due to lack of rains in the country and some misplaced idiots talked the idea down. Lately Kwantere has said the same and his cheerleaders are reaching to a point of foaming in the mouth praising their mediocre leader for tapping APM’s ideas. This is where they can see that a country requires the input of other players be it from the opposition or government. As long as they continue wearing oversized hats, no tangible development will be realised after sidelining the other side of the aisle.

