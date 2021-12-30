spot_img
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Journalist-Cum Musician Dyson, Sangie to Drop ‘Tiye’

By Malawi Voice

Journalist-Cum Musician Dyson Mthawanjia and celebrated female reggae artist Sangie are set to drop Tiye single tomorrow on Friday.

Mthawanji otherwise known as Mr Dyson in the music circle confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with the publication on Thursday. 

He said the song Tiye which carries strong ‘Love’ message will be released on New Year eve as part of New Year gift to his fans.

“The song Tiye in which l have featured Sangie will be out tomorrow on 31st of December,” confirmed Mr. Dyson while calling upon Malawians to welcome him in the music industry.

According to Mr. Dyson, he has been eyeing at doing music in his artistic life hence he is happy that his dreams are coming to pass.

However, the multi skilled artist Dyson said his venture into music industry does not mean that he has quit story writing and journalism saying the trio skills goes hand in hand.

