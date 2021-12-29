‘A Good Heart Has Stopped Beating’- Veep Chilima, DPP’s Kabambe Mourn Annie Muluzi

Annie Muluzi No More

Malawi’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe have paid tribute to former first lady Annie Muluzi who died in Kenya on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Office of the President and cabinet signed by Zangazanga Chikhosi, Annie Muluzi who was wife to former president Bakili Muluzi died after a long time battle with cancer.

In his eulogy posted on his official facebook page, Vice President Dr. Chilima said Malawi has lost a patriot who dedicated her time in doing charity work.

“We shall always remember the late Annie Chidzira Muluzi for her generosity and charity work that made her reach out to thousands of needy and vulnerable children through her Freedom Foundation Trust.

“A good heart has stopped beating; a good soul has ascended to heaven. Even in death her humility and privacy teach us something.

Her generosity, standards, humility, integrity and the ability to embrace privacy will never be extinguished from our minds,” said Dr. Chilima

He added: “particularly extend my condolences to the former President His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi and to my brother, Hon. Atupele Muluzi on your loss.”

On his eulogy Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank Governor and Presidential aspirant said: “Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that we feel following her passing, since Madame Muluzi was not only a mother to many but a great person to the nation who dedicated most part of her life serving others.”

According to Office of the President and Cabinet, details of the funeral arrangements and repatriation of the body will be announced later.

Annie Chidzira Muluzi was the first wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and a mother to Atupele Muluzi, the current President for the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).