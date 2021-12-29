spot_img
‘We Are Sorry’ – P Square Apologize to Malawians

By Malawi Voice
P Square with their Malawian top fan Joyce Banda

Celebrated African music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye of P Square have asked their fans from across the world including Malawians to forgive them for their split.

P Square split following irreconcilable differences and they were both focusing on their solo music careers for almost three years thus leaving their fans hungry and worried at the same time.

Though their respective solo careers thrived, the quantum of success and glory they annexed with the music as a group is way above that and fans were always crying for their comeback.

After thinking about their separation again coupled with the plea of their fans around the world, they have returned to their group and are currently back to winning ways.

In a video that went viral, performing at their concert in a long time together somewhere in Lagos, Nigeria P Square could be seen going on their knees and tendering an apology to their fans present at the concert.

