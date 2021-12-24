Social Media Activists Idriss Nassah, Onjezani Kenani Want Lawyer Nampota to Rescue Himself From Batawala’s Fraud Case

Batatawala

Social media activists Idriss Nassah and Onjezani Kenani has asked Lawyer representing businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala in fraud case, Alexious Nampota to rescue himself from the case over conflict of interest.

This follows report that Lawyer Nampota was the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director the time Batatawala was suspected to have defraud Malawi government about K1.5 billion in dubious contracts.

ENTERS IDRISS ALI NASSAH IDRISS Opines:

“Nampota’s representation of Batatawala is still largely problematic and is something that both the Malawi Law Society and the Attorney General—whose office has displinary powers over lawyers—ought to be concerned about and possibly take action on.

The appearance of the absence of ethics and professional decency is damaging to the administration of justice. We all must be concerned, Godot included.

I am surprised that the ACB, even before the matter of Batatawala’s bail was heard, did not immediately raise reservations over Nampota’s perceived conflicted position, and did not apply for cessation of his defence of Batatawala, the accused fraudster and money launderer. Something is rotten about this whole case.”



EXIST NASSAH; ENTERS Onjezani Kenani:

“Before starting any audit, an auditor must sign a form declaring their independence. If I was working as an accountant in the Finance Department, and then I have switched to auditing, I cannot go back and audit the very same accounts I took part in preparing. That is called conflict of interest. I don’t know whether the same applies in other fields.”