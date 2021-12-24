High Inflation Puts Malawians Faces Gloomy During Festive Season

Chakwera: Malawians are suffering

Malawians face yet another gloomy Christmas following a massive spike in the prices of basic goods at the onset of the festive season, made worse by the weakening local currency.

To pile more misery citizens who intended to travel around the country are hamstrung after government increased fuel prices by over 22%, a worse increment since the dawn of democracy.

This week, the clueless President Revered Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera admitted that the economy was bleeding despite failure to offer solutions to curb the economic wounds.

M’busa Chakwera said the local economy was bleeding from the wounds of structural limitations, gross imbalance between imports and exports, the Covid pandemic as well as government waste.

Overspending and unnecessary local and international travels by President Chakwera as well as rampant corruption in state institutions are among the factors that have choked the country’s economy.

President Chakwera’s admission came a little bit late as Malawians decided to take to the streets to register their displeasure in the Tonse-led administration.

Led by firebrand politician and activist, Bon Kalindo; Malawians have been thronging the streets in thousands protesting over a number of issues including massive rising cost of living, tribalism, rampant corruption among others.

The comedian-cum freedom fighter Kalindo has led widely subscribed protests in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Mangochi and Zomba.

Over the past five weeks Malawians have been demanding solutions but to no avail as the Chakwera administration continues to accept failing to reign in the fly away prices of basic commodities.

The recent COVID-19 restrictions as announced by the Presidential Task Force have just complicated the already fragmented economy.