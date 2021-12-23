I Will Not Seek Re-Election in 2026- Zambian President Hichilema

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says he is more focused on working for the people than seeking re-election in 2026.

President Hichilema was peaking during the swearing in of Chief Justice and other senior members of the Zambian judiciary.

He said the agenda of the new dawn administration is to transform the country’s economy and that people will decide on their own whether to re-elect him or not.

Hichilema is the seventh and current president of Zambia. He was elected on 24 August 2021.

After having contested five previous elections in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016, he won the 2021 presidential election with over 59% of the vote.