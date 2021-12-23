Chakwera’s Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan ‘Empty’- DPP

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has torn apart President Lazarus Chakwera’s Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan, describing it as empty.

DPP Spokesperson, Shadreck Namalomba, says the Plan is not addressing the sufferings that Malawians are facing now.

Namalomba said Chakwera must go back, revise the Plan and come out with immediate solutions such as removing Value Added Tax on basic commodities.

On Tuesday, Chakwera announced a social-economic recovery plan (SEP) for Malawi for the period between 2021 and 2023, aimed at stimulating, strategic parts of the economy with various interventions.

According to Chakwera, the two-year economic recovery plan is estimated at over half a trillion kwacha.