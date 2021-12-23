Capital City Lions Aid Lilongwe Elderly

By Ireen Kayira- Contributor

As one way of celebrating Christmas as well as New Year, Capital City Lions Club has donated food items to the elderly of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

The donated food items include bags of Maize, Rice, Soap and Squash totaling to over MK1.2 Million.

Club’s President Nsimbeni Chirwa said they wanted to celebrate the Christmas with the elderly who are always forgotten despite them being the corner stones of the society.

Chirwa added that the funds for the donation came from then pockets of the Lions who contributed to the initiative.

“We came here to give the elderly a little something for Christmas so that they can also enjoy and celebrate Christmas just like anyone else.

The elderly are the most forgotten people most of the times when it comes to things like these,” said Chirwa

One of the beneficiaries Dyson Kalonga said the items that Lions club has given them will go a long way this Christmas.

“Instead of us going out to look for piece works and asking others to give us food for Christmas we will have what we have been given today,” said Kalonga

Lions work on five main pillars which are Hunger, Sight, Environment, Childhood Cancer and Diabetes as such the donation was one way of fulfilling their duty on the pillar of hunger.