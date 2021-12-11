STARS FESTIVAL: Orphans to interact with celebrities

Scores of vulnerable children from different orphanage centres in Lilongwe City are expected to have fun with Music stars at Stars Festival slated for December, 25 at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

According to one of the lead organizers for the Stars Festival, Tay Grin otherwise known as the Nyau King, the children will be treated with a lot of fun as part of celebrating Christmas with them.

“We will be inviting ten orphans from different orphanages around Lilongwe City to come and spend the Christmas with the stars. All children who will come will be able to take pictures with their celebrities at the photo booths.

“We have prepared loads of fun games for children, Santa clause will be there and we have plenty ruffle draws to give away,” said Tay Grin

The Stars festival has been set at MK 20, OOO per stall and only MK40,000 for VVIP stall; to book for a stall call +265995228747.

Tay Grin popularly alongside his close associate Dr. Patience Namadingo will be the guest artists at the Star festival.

Some renowned artists are Fredokiss otherwise known as Ghetto King, the Unamata star Piksy, Phyzix, Hyphen, Barry Uno, Charisma and Henry Czar.