If he is not on the road, then he is in the sky; Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will this Sunday leave the country for Botswana.

A statement from Southern Africa Development Community- SADC says Chakwera, who is also SADC Chairperson, will visit the regional grouping’s Secretariat in Gaborone.

The trip to Botswana comes barely days after President Chakwera announced to have cancelled all his public events including local and international trips.