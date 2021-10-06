Nearly 718 People Killed in Malawi Road Accidents-Police

Malawi Police Service (MPs) has expressed worry over the increase in road accidents involving both motorists and pedestrians in the country.

MPs publicist, James Kadadzela, said in the first half of the year, Malawi has registered 5,000 road accidents claiming 718 lives.

Kadadzela further said it is worrisome that people continue to lose their lives due to, road accidents.

The police publicist noted that there’s a huge increase in accidents involving pedestrians and motorists.

The development demands sensitisation of the masses on how to avoid such accidents mainly those involving children.

He cited an accident involving a two-year-old in Mangochi on Monday, another one in Bangwe and Mchinji.

Comparatively, last year during the same period 4 thousand road accidents were recorded with 600 people dead.

“Police will do everything possible to curb the increase in road accidents, we will not hesitate to arrest anyone on the wrong side of the law, we know motorcyclists who carry more people against the law,” said Kadadzela.

Kadadzela then said police officers have intensified traffic checks and sensitisation meetings.

Reports indicate that a week cannot pass in Malawi without hearing of a road accident which experts say is due to reckless driving, poor status of some busy roads among other aspects.