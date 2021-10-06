God Has Numbered Days of Your Reign And Brought It to An End- APM

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika said Daniel 5 Verse 25-28 which says ‘Mene, mene, tekel, persin’ will remain his favorite verse in the bible.

Professor Mutharika, a devout catholic Christian, was speaking a viral video clip recorded alongside former first lady Gertrude at Page House in Mangochi.

“Paja mumakonda verse Daniel?” the former first day Gertrude asked Professor Mutharika in a very romantic and friendly manner.

In his response in a very happy manner Professor Mutharika said: “Yes, Daniel 5 Verse 25; …Here is what those words means: God has numbered the days of your reign and brought it to an end. You have been weighed on the scales and found wanting’’

After the response Professor Mutharika and spouse Gertrude the two broke into deep laughter before cutting the video which lasted for less than 57 seconds and has been shared by a good number of social media users.