ELECTIONS NULLIFICATION CASE: Hard Test For Chakwera’s Bush Lawyers

BY JACK BANDA

DR SILUNGWE: Undeniably one of the paragons of the law in Malawi

This is interesting!! Obviously, Dr Chikosa Silungwe is undeniably one of the paragons of the law in Malawi. We all can see the evidence from the advice that he gave Chakwera that he new what he was talking about. True to his advice, the court saw a discrepancy between Chakwera’s presidency and the constitution and has since certified and ordered a constitutional review.

Looking at the way section 75 of the constitution is worded, it is clear that the only way to restore constitutional order is to have fresh elections. This wouldn’t have happened if Chakwera had listened to Dr Silungwe.

Put that thought aside for a minute and ask ourselves as to how Chakwera would refuse this great advice from Antanga and actually unceremoniously fire him from the AG position?

Some would say kukula mtima, others would say kulodzedwa kapena tsoka.

However, unbeknownst to many, especially those not on social media is an MCP social media lawyer, christened Bush lawyer, Lord Denning QB. He surprised many with his unrelenting vitriol directed at Dr Chikosa Silungwe and his haphazard legal opinion to outsmart the then AG.

Any keen observer can see from the pattern of events that Mkaka and Chakwera were massively influenced by the Bush Lawyer to disregard and dismiss Dr Chikosa Silungwe’s advice. Looking at Chakwera’s heart, the Bush lawyer’s opinion was compelling.

The result is that Chakwera has now obtained a judgment that validates the unconstitutionality of the commission that made him president. We are now faced with a situation where the Bush Lawyer’s legal opinions have got be weighed against the constitution in court.

So far, from event we have seen, Dr Chikosa Silungwe, Judge Madise and the chief Justice have found the Bush Lawyer wanting. Now, we have 5 Judges whom we are calling Destiny Judges to direct the nation on whether to live by the Bush Lawyer’s legal opinion or constitution order.

Interesting days ahead of us people!! Get some popcorn