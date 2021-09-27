MORE SERIES TO PREMIERE IN OCTOBER ON DSTV: Dilemma, Venge

This year MultiChoice Malawi celebrates 25 years of Sankha Wekha, 25 years of being in Malawi and showcasing African grown content with the goal of providing their customers with even more choice.

DStv customers can look forward to new and exciting series coming up this October. Africa Magic will premiere two new double bill telenovelas; Dilemma and Venge in October 2021 exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase.

Dilemma follows the lives of two estranged lovers – Kaineto and Kanan. After years of separation, they find their way back to each other and have to deal with a history they would both rather forget. Love leads them back together, but it may not be enough to conquer all the challenges they will have to face.

Dilemma will air every weeknight from Monday, 4 October 2021 at 21:00 CAT on AM Showcase (DStv Channel 151). The show will also feature BBNaija stars, Neo Akpofure and Daniel ‘Sir Dee’ Atteh.

On the other hand, Venge tells a scandalous story of secrets, lies, and betrayals. Viewers will get to go on a journey with Bibi as she unravels several conspiracies trailed by murder and fear on her quest for justice and revenge.

This telenovela starring Michelle Dede, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Obehi Aburime, Uche Mac-Auley, and Ian Wordi will air premiere every weeknight from Monday, 4 October at 21:30 CAT on AM Showcase (DStv Channel 151).

Busola Tejumola PhD Executive Head Content Multichoice Nigeria

These two new telenovelas present fresh storylines, suspense-filled plots and parades a mix of established and upcoming names in Nollywood that will have viewers from across Africa immersed in yet another top-notch Africa Magic production.

Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said:

“We are excited to premiere these telenovelas on our Africa Magic channels as it once again underscores our positioning as Africa’s most loved storyteller. Venge and Dilemma explore modern day themes that viewers will connect to at different levels. Each plot, twist and suspense will keep viewers from across Africa on the edge of their seats as they follow the drama and connect with the characters”.

Tejumola also disclosed that DStv and GOtv customers should look forward to other exciting new and returning shows towards the end of the year on Africa Magic.

DStv Premium viewers will be able to watch Dilemma and Venge on the go via the DStv app on multiple devices.

The app is available for download via iOS and Android. Both series will also be available on the online streaming service, Showmax.